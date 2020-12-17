A tattoo of a cross on a man’s forehead led Harker Heights police to a robbery suspect who was indicted this week.
A Bell County grand jury indicted 27-year-old D’Nerior Drew, of Bastrop on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a $100,000 bond on the robbery charge as well as a motion to revoke probation.
On Oct. 21, at around 6:25 a.m., Harker Heights police were dispatched to Lucky Winners in the 110 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a robbery.
There, a witness told police that two men walked into the business wearing masks, hoodies, gloves and with guns displayed on their clothing, according to the arrest affidavit. The woman “stated that one of the men had a tattoo of a cross on his head and that she recognized the man as ‘Scooter.’”
The woman told police “that one of the men wrote ‘Money now’ on a piece of paper and ‘$2,500 every two weeks’ on a separate piece of paper, approached the cash register and gave her the paper,” police said.
The employee gave the men more than $200 in cash from the cash register. The men left the store and drove away.
A Heights detective searched in a police computer program for a man fitting the description of “Scooter,” and located Drew, who has a tattoo of a cross between his eyes.
The witness identified Drew from a photo line-up as one of the men who robbed the business.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Steven A. Heath Jr., 44, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Charlene C. Capps, 37, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Quinten L.M. White, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Danisha Caslin, 30, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Kyia Brownlee, 26, of Temple, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of firearm toward a habitation.
Latiquwa I. Willis, 33, of Fort Hood, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member.
Tyroyce Levette Williams, 17, of Killeen, on two counts of aggravated robbery.
Benjamin H. Taylor, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of continuous sexual abuse.
