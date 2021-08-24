Killeen police are investigating a robbery that happened in the drive-thru at a Killeen McDonald’s early Tuesday morning.
The robbery happened at the McDonald’s at 3700 Clear Creek Road at 6:13 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a black male dressed in all black with a mask over his face approached a man sitting in his car at the drive-thru window. The suspect then revealed a handgun and demanded money from the customer and an employee in the drive-thru, according to an email to the Herald from Killeen Police Department Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
The victim and employee told the suspect that he did not have cash. The victim gave the suspect his credit and debit cards. The suspect then fled southbound on foot, police said Tuesday.
An investigation is still ongoing.
