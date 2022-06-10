A Killeen man was sentenced to a term of deferred adjudication probation this week after pleading guilty to using a rifle to threaten two women and shoot at a house in 2020.
Jordan Caron Harris, 25, was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on two second-degree felony armed assault charges.
“Our position was clear that two offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon deserved a sentence of prison time, not probation,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, in an email on Thursday.
Harris’s case was heard in the 27th Judicial District Court on Thursday.
On March 18, 2020, Harris was indicted on both charges. Although he initially entered a not-guilty plea, on Jan. 11 he pleaded guilty.
Harris gained some notoriety when he was accused of stealing a French horn from a local high school just over seven years ago.
On March 13, 2015, while a high school student, Harris absconded with the instrument that was valued at almost $7,000, from the Harker Heights High School band room. He pleaded guilty and, in October, 2015, he was sentenced by Gauntt to two years of deferred adjudication probation on a state jail felony charge of theft of property in an amount of $1,500, or more but less than $20,000.
Harris ran into trouble again a few years later.
On Feb. 20, 2020, a woman told police that Harris stopped his vehicle next to the vehicle in which she was a passenger, “displayed a rifle and stated that if she did not exit the vehicle, Harris would shoot the driver,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman exited the vehicle and the driver drove away, at which time Harris allegedly stated, “I should kill her as she is driving off,” police said. The woman said that Harris then threatened to kill her, loaded the weapon and shot at a residence in the 4400 block of Rainlily Street several times, according to the affidavit.
Officers found bullet holes in the garage door, in the house, and in a vehicle parked in front of the residence. Police later located Harris at his residence on Covey Lane. An “officer…observed spent shell casings in the vehicle and found a rifle in his apartment,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that Harris admitted to having the rifle in his vehicle and discharging it.
Vote the judge out! Killeen crime is out of control as long as we keep releasing gangsters back into society.
