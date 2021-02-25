During a court hearing this week on a Killeen homicide case, a Bell County judge heard arguments from attorneys regarding whether a defendant in a deadly conduct case will face a first-degree felony murder charge in the future.
Currently, Myshan Leandre Diggles, 32, is facing a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct after being accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Zeontre Da’Shon Horton on Aug. 28, 2019, at the Bridgewater Retreat Apartments on Hallmark Avenue.
Diggles and co-defendant Malik Devante Chrystal, 23, were indicted on Nov. 20, 2019.
The defense attorney for Diggles filed a motion to reduce bond, which was granted by Judge Steve Duskie after Duskie heard testimony from Diggles and arguments from the attorneys.
The bond for Diggles was reduced from $200,000, to $100,000.
As of Wednesday, both Diggles and Chrystal were listed in the Bell County Jail. Both men were booked on Aug. 30, 2019.
Separate trial dates have been set in the cases: May 10 for Diggles and July 12 for Chrystal, according to the 426th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office.
Diggles and Chrystal are cousins.
The case dates back to Aug. 28, 2019, when Killeen police found Horton around 11:06 a.m., lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex. He was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Horton was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition and pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m.
Self-defense or murder?
In September of 2019, the mothers of Diggles and Chrystal drove from Chicago to Killeen, and visited with a Herald reporter.
According to both women, Diggles had for weeks or more been harassed by a group of men, including Horton. They said that on the day of the shooting, Diggles had been surrounded by Horton and his friends. KPD has not verified this account of the incident.
According to an arrest affidavit, Diggles and Chrystal admitted to each having a gun on them and had a verbal altercation with Horton prior to them shooting.
The defense attorney for Diggles, Tom Seigman, said that his client has been in jail for a long time and that the current trial date might be reset because of COVID-19.
“We are set for trial and the main defense is going to be self-defense,” he said. “There is some evidence that there was more than one gun fired in this case.”
Seigman asked the judge to consider a personal recognizance bond or to reduce the bond to $10,000.
“We think that $200,000, is much too high in this case,” Seigman said.
The state’s prosecutor said that gunshot residue tests have been completed, but that one more critical forensics report has not been finished yet.
“I’m awaiting a projectile comparison on the two firearms, and that will determine whether or not we re-indict this case for murder,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns.
He asked the judge not to lower the $200,000 bond.
“This is the most serious type of deadly conduct there is,” he said. “Due to the violent nature of this case and the prior (misdemeanor family assault) case, $200,000 is wholly appropriate.”
Diggles was sentenced in 2017 to 120 days in jail for assault of a family member with bodily injury and discharging a firearm.
Diggles testified during the hearing that he would live with a family member in Killeen if released on bond. He said that his disability income has been cut off since he has been incarcerated but it would be re-instated if he were to post bond.
“I’d use it to take care of my four kids and my old lady,” Diggles said. Two of his children have been born since he was incarcerated, he said.
