Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Vehicle theft was reported at midnight on Monday in the 400 block of Washington Street.
Deadly conduct, discharging of firearm, was reported at midnight on Monday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at midnight on Monday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of York Avenue.
Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:47 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Vehicle theft was reported at 3:23 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Deadly conduct. discharging of firearm, was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 2100 Schottische Lane.
Assault was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Redondo Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A city warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:17 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Elms Road.
A city warrant was reported at noon on Monday in the area of North College Street and West Hoover Avenue.
Vehicle theft was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Lewis Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Kit Carson Trail.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:23 p.m. Monday in the area of East Green Avenue and North 10th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of 10th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:26 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Stewart Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of E D Avenue and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An evasion of arrest was reported at 3:17 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Business Highway 190.
Assault, family violence, was reported at 4:54 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Matt Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:41 a.m. Monday in the area of East Business Highway 190 and East Avenue D.
Theft was reported at 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of tobacco by a minor was reported at 9:38 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:38 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Vehicle burglary was reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of B North Drive.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 1:27 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault of public servant was reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
An arrest for failure to identify fugitive and theft was reported at 4:03 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Investigation opening was reported at 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:47 p.m. Monday in the area of South 23rd Street and Park Avenue.
Injury to a child was reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A fleet accident was reported at 6:21 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 9:24 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robertstown Road.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon and an evasion of arrest was reported at 10:21 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
An arrest for possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 11:49 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Vehicle theft was reported at 8:18 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Bee Line Lane.
Assistance to another agency was reported at 8:33 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon, family violence was reported at 9:04 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Inca Drive.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 1:19 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Rebecca Lane.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Mockingbird Lane.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for possession of controlled substance and marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:23 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:47 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East 9th Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Porter Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday in the 400 block South Live Oak Street.
Theft was reported at 2:32 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East 7th Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:33 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
An accident causing injury was reported at 7:34 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
