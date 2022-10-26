Police in Harker Heights responded to a call about “shots fired” in a residential neighborhood.
The incident happened about 1 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called to the 800 block of Cathedral Court where they found four 9mm shell casings and a “projectile fragment” at the scene. According to Harker Heights Police Department, there was a gray 2023 Kia Sedona SUV/MPV listed as an “involved vehicle.”
“A report was taken in the 800 block of Cathedral Court for deadly conduct,” according to an HHPD police report.
“At approximately 1:05 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Cathedral Ct for shots fired,” Harker Heights police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said in an email to the Herald. “Upon arrival officers observed multiple gunshot casings and damage to the residence. Preliminary investigation revealed that unknown persons fired multiple rounds at a residence for unknown reasons. There were damages to the residence but no persons were injured in this incident. We are asking if anyone has information related to this incident to contact Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400, option 2. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”
No injuries were reported.
