One person was killed in a shooting in north Killeen Thursday morning, police said.
“On May 13, 2021, at approximately 10:35 a.m., agents with the United States Marshals Office were serving a federal arrest warrant in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue, when shots were fired. One person is deceased,” according to a Facebook post from the Killeen Police Department.
The U.S. Marshals Office and the Texas Rangers will be handling the investigation.
“Investigators continue to process the scene and there is no immediate danger in the area,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
