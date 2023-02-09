Raymond Cecil Kastner

A deadly stabbing at a Killeen mosque in November led to a murder indictment earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted Raymond Cecil Kastner, 49, on a first-degree felony charge of murder. He is accused of fatally stabbing 69-year-old Muhammad Idrees Kahn on Nov. 12, 2022, at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen. Kahn, an Army veteran, was an emergency physician.

