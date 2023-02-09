A deadly stabbing at a Killeen mosque in November led to a murder indictment earlier this week.
On Wednesday, a Bell County grand jury indicted Raymond Cecil Kastner, 49, on a first-degree felony charge of murder. He is accused of fatally stabbing 69-year-old Muhammad Idrees Kahn on Nov. 12, 2022, at the Islamic Community of Greater Killeen. Kahn, an Army veteran, was an emergency physician.
Kastner was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $1 million.
According to a prior news release from the Killeen Police Department, Kahn and Kastner were in a “business relationship” and both men attended the mosque.
The two men were inside the mosque when Kastner allegedly stabbed Kahn with a knife, police said. Kahn was pronounced dead at 1:37 p.m. at the scene.
Multiple witnesses said they saw a “long-haired man” repeatedly stab Khan, and another witness said they had seen the “long-haired man” in the area several times recently, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police detained Kastner near the mosque. After waiving his rights, he allegedly told officers that he “snapped” and stabbed Khan “one or two times,” according to the affidavit.
Khan was stabbed 11 times, including seven fatal wounds, police said.
Two of the witnesses identified Kastner as the man who stabbed Khan after police detained him nearby, according to the affidavit. Police also used security footage from the mosque to determine Kastner was a suspect.
ALSO INDICTED ON WEDNESDAY, ON UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Treavor L. Ford, 31, of Gatesville, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Anthoni Freeman, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Justin S. Burse, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a marijuana five pounds or less but more than four ounces.
Natisha Catrice Collins AKA Natisha Morgan, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Charles Smith, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Ryan Patterson, 34, of Killeen, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Dashon I. Conely, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
August Sanders, 28, of Temple, on three charges of burglary of a building.
Ronald D. Turner, 58, of Killeen, on a charge of sexual assault.
Patrick Sibomona, 36, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Sharell L. Walker, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Willie D. Gray, 56, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated robbery.
