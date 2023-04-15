Cedric Marks will be fighting for his life when testimony begins Monday morning in his capital murder trial for the slayings of two Temple residents.
Expect a lengthy battle.
Marks will represent himself with aid from defense attorneys in the death penalty case prosecuted by a team from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. Marks is accused of killing Temple residents Jenna Scott, his ex-girlfriend, and her friend Michael Swearingin in 2019 and is charged with capital murder of multiple persons.
State District Judge Steven Duskie of the 426th District Court will preside over the trial, which starts at 9 a.m. Monday at the Bell County Justice Center. The trial is expected to include testimony from more than 275 witnesses. More than 100 Central Texas residents, including victims’ relatives and co-defendant Maya Maxwell, are expected to testify.
Representatives from 20 law enforcement agencies including federal officers and those from Oklahoma and Michigan also will testify. More than 40 Temple Police Department officers will be called to the stand.
Marks, who pleaded not guilty in the case, proclaimed his innocence in a Sept. 13, 2022, letter to the Temple Daily Telegram.
“My name is Cedric Marks, and I am currently a pre-trial detainee at the Bell County Jail accused of several very serious crimes, to all of which I have maintained my innocence,” Marks said in the handwritten letter.
Arrest affidavits
Marks, a former mixed martial arts fighter and trainer who was employed at Title Boxing Club in Killeen, is charged as well as Maxwell, Marks’ girlfriend, who gave birth to a child while in custody.
Both Scott and Swearingin reportedly were killed by Marks at a Killeen residence, according to an arrest affidavit. Their bodies were taken to Clearview, Okla., where they were buried in a shallow grave on abandoned property.
The bodies were discovered on Jan. 14, 2019, after Maxwell reportedly admitted to Temple Police Department investigators she drove Swearingin’s car from Bell County to Austin to hide it there. Maxwell was in the residence with Marks when he reportedly killed Swearingin and Scott.
According to the affidavit for Maxwell, she said Scott and Swearingin were in separate rooms in the house when Marks went into each one. She said she heard a struggle after he went into each room and then Marks came out. When she checked the rooms, Scott and Swearingin were dead, Maxwell said.
Maxwell went with Marks to Oklahoma and was there when the bodies were buried, Maxwell said in the affidavit.
Marks and Maxwell, of Muskegon, Mich., were both indicted by a Bell County grand jury in connection with the Jan. 3, 2019, deaths of Swearingin and Scott.
Autopsy reports
The complete autopsy report of Scott, 28, by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office revealed she had a difficult, violent death on Jan. 3, 2019.
Her cause of death is listed as homicidal violence, noting Scott had multiple injuries that included contusions, broken ribs, internal bleeding and other injuries, but no drugs or evidence of drugs were found in her system, according to the toxicology report.
Scott’s autopsy showed no signs of strangulation were found, which is how her friend Swearingin, 32, died — also on Jan. 3 — according to autopsy results.
Scott’s father, Jonathan Scott, previously told the Telegram, “I don’t understand all of the medical terminology — but it appears that Jenna suffered a very violent death. It’s impossible for me to comprehend the level of hatred it takes to commit a crime like this.”
Swearingin died from asphyxia caused by strangulation. The cause of death was listed as homicide. The autopsy report also showed various contusions, cuts and abrasions on his body. The toxicology report for Swearingin also indicated no drugs were detected in his system.
Criminal cases
Marks also is being looked at in connection with the disappearance of his former girlfriend and mother of one of his sons, April Pease, from Bloomington, Minn., on March 17, 2009, Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley previously told the Telegram. Pease was 30 years old when she disappeared and has never been located.
At the time she went missing, she and Marks were going through a bitter child custody battle, after which Marks was given that son’s custody, court documents said.
Foul play was suspected in the disappearance in Tulsa, Okla., of Andre Ogans, Tulsa Police have said. Ogans was scheduled to testify against Marks in a Tulsa court case.
Marks — who was convicted of attempted robbery with a firearm in Tulsa County, Okla. — reportedly told Scott he killed Ogans and buried him in an Oklahoma cemetery, the Telegram previously reported.
Marks wasn’t officially named as a capital murder suspect until he escaped from a prisoner transport company bringing him from Michigan to Texas on an arrest warrant for a burglary of a habitation charge with intent to commit another felony at Scott’s home on Aug. 21, 2018.
Once Marks escaped, the Temple Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for capital murder.
After a nine-hour-long manhunt by multiple law enforcement agencies, Marks was recaptured in Conroe. Thirty-six Conroe Police Department officers are expected to testify about the law enforcement effort.
In addition to the capital murder and burglary charge, Marks remains in the Bell County Jail with bonds that total more than $2 million. He also is charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, interfering with an emergency call, making a false report to a police officer and violation of a protective order with bias/prejudice, a case that involved Scott.
Jury selection
A pool of more than 200 potential jurors met with attorneys in individual voir dire meetings over the last several weeks before a jury and alternatives were selected for the trial, court records show.
Amid all the allegations, Marks has maintained his innocence and will defend himself with defense attorneys available as standby counsel for legal questions.
“I have been sitting in that cell for three years for something that I didn’t do,” he said during a pre-trial hearing.
In a state pretrial motion granted last week, Marks will be referred to by prosecutors as Mr. Marks and Marks will refer to prosecutors as the District Attorney.
