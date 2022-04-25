A Killeen woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of assaulting a 6-month-old infant as well as an officer of the peace.
A pair of arrest affidavits for Adiesha Hicks claim that she alleged being assaulted by her nephew and nephew’s girlfriend during an assault call. When a 9-year-old present at the scene claimed that Hicks had initiated the assault, she “began screaming at the child to shut up” and told him that he would be taken to jail.
The affidavit claims that a neighbor took a video of the assault. According to the affidavit, Hicks entered a black SUV parked at the home, exited the vehicle, and re-entered, at which point she was pulled out of the vehicle and attacked. A 12-year-old informed officers that Hicks was pulled out of the vehicle because she was choking an infant.
Officers observed “deep scratch marks” and “fresh blood” on the left side of the infant’s neck, the affidavit said.
Hicks denied choking the infant, but stated “I was going to [choke the infant],” the affidavit said.
Hicks told police she planned to strangle the infant because she had been hit and slapped by her nephew and her nephew’s girlfriend, adding “so what, the child don’t get no penalty?”
According to the assault affidavit, Hicks remained combative with officers and could not be interviewed. Hicks threatened to kill herself multiple times, and insulted a jailer, who is white, based on her race. Hicks is also accused of spitting on the jailer’s face, which is a felony offense.
Hicks is charged with intentional injury to a child and harassment of a public servant with a total bond amount of $200,000. Hicks was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Aggravated assault
Jeffery Scott Torgerson, 57, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the related arrest affidavit, Torgerson is accused of pointing a loaded weapon at his roommate. The situation was the culmination of a residency dispute, for which Scott had been advised to proceed with civil eviction. Instead, court records show that Torgerson admitted to threatening his roommate. During a search of the house, Killeen Police Department officers found a handgun with gold .40 caliber rounds; the handgun had a round in the chamber and the firing pin was locked.
As of Monday afternoon, Torgerson is being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $90,000 in bonds.
In a similar but unrelated arrest, Louis James Washington, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of threatening a neighbor for being too loud. According to the related arrest affidavit, Washington’s neighbors were engaged in a “loud verbal argument with her boyfriend” while the bedroom window was open. Washington allegedly came to her front door and argued with the neighbor, displaying a pistol as well. A 9mm bullet was found in front of the neighbor’s apartment.
As of Monday afternoon, Washington was not listed in the Bell County Jail. He was assigned a $100,000 bond.
Other arraignments
Anthony Ray Proctor, 49, was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening a Wal-Mart employee, forcing his way into the store before business hours and consuming edible items.
As of Monday afternoon, Proctor is being held at the Bell County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and burglary of a building in lieu of $150,000 in bonds.
