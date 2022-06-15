BELTON — The defendant in a Killeen murder trial told a jury that he was defending himself and his pregnant fiancee when he shot and killed a 32-year-old man during an incident just over four years ago.
“I didn’t know if my bullets were hitting him or not,” said Killeen resident Jason Ricardo Baez, during his 40-minute testimony on Wednesday morning. “I shot in self-defense and I take responsibility for it.”
A jury of eight men and four women will have to decide whether Baez fired in self-defense or if he was upset that the victim had “outed him” to his fiancee for having a homosexual relationship.
Baez, 35, was booked into jail on March 2, 2018, after Killeen police said he shot and killed 32-year-old Lamar Marcell Roberson on Feb. 28, 2018. In addition to a murder charge, the jury also will decide whether or not Baez is guilty of a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
The case is being heard in the 27th Judicial District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding.
State rests case, defense has its turn
The state rested its case on Wednesday morning after calling witnesses and presenting evidence on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Baez was the first witness called by the defense.
He told the jury that he met his fiancee and Roberson around the same time, in December of 2017.
“It was an open relationship (with Roberson); he knew I had a fiancee,” Baez said. “I respected him as a person.”
However, Baez said that Roberson lived in a “drug house” and that he had friends with guns and was known to carry a gun at times.
“He called my phone in the middle of the night and told me that he was going to hurt me and her,” Baez said, referring to an earlier incident. “She called the police and he hung up, but the police told us that if he wasn’t here, they couldn’t do anything.”
He told the jury that a similar call had occurred on the morning of the shooting, which prompted him to call Roberson’s mother to tell her to let her son know to not come to his house.
“I hung up with her and seconds later he was trying to bang down my door,” Baez said. “He brandished a gun that didn’t work. I slammed the door.”
Baez said that he told his fiancee to hide and to call the police and then he left the residence.
“He was going to the white car and I figured he was getting his other gun,” Baez said. “He turned and I thought he was grabbing for a pistol and that’s when I fired.”
The state’s prosecutor questioned Baez about why he discarded the pistol during the subsequent car chase.
“Why throw it away, if you were so righteous?” asked Assistant District Attorney Patrick Sloane.
Baez stated that he was afraid that he would be shot by officers if he were armed.
“I wanted them to see I had nothing,” he said.
Sloane also pressured Baez about his emotions at the time of the shooting.
“He outed you and blew up your relationship and you were angry,” he said.
Baez insisted that his fiancee was aware of the relationship he had with Roberson.
Feb. 28, 2018
It was around noon on Feb. 28, 2018, when chaos erupted in a neighborhood in Killeen. Officers quickly arrived at the intersection of Franz Drive and Culp Avenue. Two patrolmen happened to be close by, taking a break between calls when they heard a rapid sequence of shots being fired.
The 911 dispatcher followed quickly on their radios, stating that a man — who later was identified as Roberson — was lying in the street after being shot. He was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police later realized that Roberson had been shot six times, including one shot to his back.
While one officer was attempting to revive Roberson, who was unconscious, another two officers were chasing after a car that witnesses said left the location of the shooting. After a chase in which speeds of 140 miles per hour were reached, a patrol car forced his car to a stop with a bump maneuver and Baez was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.