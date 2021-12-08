BELTON — On the third day of a Killeen murder trial, the defendant testified on the stand Wednesday that it was his girlfriend — and not him — who was driving the vehicle that allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run that led to the death of a former Fort Hood soldier last year.
However, the state’s prosecutors presented evidence to attempt to show the jury that the defendant had told multiple stories about the May 24, 2020, incident.
Jordan Mikal Smart, 28, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.7 million on 11 felony charges, including murder.
The victim, Bryan Seth Story, 32, an Arkansas native, was one of two men struck during a hit-and-run in Killeen on May 24, 2020. After undergoing numerous medical procedures to alleviate a severe traumatic brain injury, he died in Arkansas on Dec. 12, 2020.
The jury of nine women and four men, including an alternate juror, was impaneled on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Eleven witnesses were called to testify for the state over the course of Monday and Tuesday in the trial that continued on Wednesday. The state rested its case on Wednesday morning after calling three more witnesses.
After the defense rests its case, the jury will be read the court’s charge and instructions before they may begin deliberating.
Defendant claims wrong person charged
As its first witness, Smart’s defense team called their client to the stand.
Judge Steve Duskie informed Smart of his Fifth Amendment rights, which includes the right not to testify.
Speaking slowly and carefully, Smart told the jury that he was a Killeen High School graduate but that he was living in a known drug house in the city at the time of the incident.
“I was a drug addict,” he said, during his testimony on Wednesday.
He said that everyone who lived in the house, including the two victims of the hit-and-run, were residents of the house and also were methamphetamine users.
Smart testified that he and his girlfriend were being evicted from the home in the 2200 block of Elkins Avenue on the night on May 24, 2020, and that a physical confrontation had occurred between himself, the two men who later would be struck in a hit-and-run, and two other people.
“I was hit and then everyone else jumped in when I tried to defend myself,” Smart said. “The boot mark on my face was from Story.”
He told the courtroom that he was able to get away and eventually he and his girlfriend left in a white Dodge Nitro.
“She was in the driver’s seat and I was in the passenger seat,” Smart said. He said that he spotted Story and another of the men who he said had assaulted him running toward the Cefco, which police said was located in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young in Killeen.
“She screamed and veered off, where she proceeded to strike...,” Smart said, not finishing the sentence. “It happened so fast I didn’t know how to react.”
He said they pulled off the road after the incident occurred, where he took over driving.
“I had no intentions of fleeing the scene,” Smart said. “I wanted to go back but she said, ‘No, no, no.”
State’s cross-examination
The state’s prosecutor presented evidence such as witness testimony, interviews with police as well as jail-recorded phone calls and letters to attempt to show the jury that Smart at first told various stories about the incident such as that the vehicle had been stolen and returned damaged.
Later, in a letter that was shown in the courtroom, Smart wrote a woman that he was the driver but that the incident was in self-defense.
“So, this is your new story? You’re saying you weren’t driving?” asked Assistant District Attorney James Winters, rhetorically, of Smart on the stand.
“I’ve come forward with my testimony,” Smart said.
Winters asked Smart why he had attempted to trade the Dodge Nitro to a family member on May 25, 2020, the day after the hit-and-run.
“You were trying to get rid of it because it was used in a murder,” Winters said.
“I didn’t think like that,” Smart said. “I had multiple other vehicles.”
