The city of Killeen and police officers involved in a local no-knock warrant arrest that turned fatal have filed motions to dismiss a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of the Killeen man who died in the early morning police raid.
The mother of a 40-year-old man who died during the no-knock raid last year filed her lawsuit with the federal court on May 27. Dianne Reed-Bright alleges that three officers fired shots into the house and that her son, James Scott Reed, was armed but did not fire his handgun.
Wanted on drug charges, Reed was killed on Feb. 27, 2019, during a no-knock SWAT raid at his house at 215 W. Hallmark Ave. in north Killeen.
Ex-Killeen Police Department officer Anthony Ryan Custance was the first to file his motion to dismiss with the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas. His 8-page motion includes arguments for qualified immunity, which is mentioned 18 times in the document.
Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that shields officials, including police, from lawsuits for money as a result for things they do in the course of their job.
The City of Killeen was served the lawsuit on June 22; on the same day, at KPD headquarters, officers Richard A. Hatfield Jr., Fred L. Baskett and Christian Suess were served. On Tuesday, the City of Killeen filed its motion and the three officers filed a motion to dismiss collectively.
The three officers are represented by the same Waco law firm: Naman, Howell, Smith & Lee.
Like Custance’s motion, qualified immunity is the basis for the other three officers’ motion to dismiss.
“Qualified immunity” appears 11 times in the 13-page motion filed by Hatfield, Baskett and Suess.
The City of Killeen filed its 14-page motion that asks the judge to dismiss the case for lack of “facts.”
Its motion presents four main arguments:
“1. Plaintiff has not alleged facts to show an official policy of the City as the moving force behind the alleged constitutional violations.
2. Plaintiff has not alleged facts to show a custom or practice at the City that led to any alleged constitutional violation.
3. Plaintiff has not alleged facts to show any deliberate indifference on the part of the City’s policymakers.
4. Plaintiff has not alleged facts to show Reed’s rights were violated.”
“Plaintiff does not allege any factual details to support a policy, custom or practice, adopted by the City through deliberate indifference, that was the moving force behind any violation of Plaintiff’s civil rights,” according to the city’s motion. “Because Plaintiff has not alleged facts to support these essential elements of municipal liability, Plaintiff has failed to state a plausible claim against the City, and the case against the City should be dismissed.”
Its motion re-asserts initial reports that officers only began firing after Reed fired his weapon, but the family’s complaint said there are inconsistencies in that story.
“Plaintiff alleges that the officers fabricated a story (which again the City denies) to cover up their conduct,” the city states in is motion. “However, Plaintiff does not allege any facts to show that the City ever learned that the facts reported by Hatfield, Suess, and Baskett were incorrect or improper and the City denies that they were incorrect or improper.”
Custance’s motion
Custance is the only KPD officer who was indicted for any part in Reed’s death. Last year, he pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence and was sentenced to 6 years of deferred adjudication probation. He also had to relinquish his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement license, ending his law enforcement career.
Custance’s motion delineates eight reasons for the court to grant the motion to dismiss, including qualified immunity, according to court documents obtained by the Herald.
“Officers exercising discretionary authority are entitled to the defense of qualified immunity unless at the time and under the circumstances of the challenged conduct all reasonable officers would have realized that the conduct violated the plaintiff’s constitutional right upon which the suit is founded,” according to Custance’s motion. “A court must look at the objective reasonableness of an officer’s conduct…qualified immunity protects all but the plainly incompetent or those who knowingly violate the law.”
The motion makes several other arguments, including that the claim against Custance is the same as a claim against the city, which also is one of the defendants. Custance also insists in his motion that he did not fire the single bullet that killed Reed, but that his bullets hit a wall under a window in a different room.
Qualified immunity
Qualified immunity has increasingly has been questioned since the death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota.
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 contemplates eliminating qualified immunity as a defense in order to enable “individuals to recover damages in civil court when law enforcement officers violate their constitutional rights...” according to the U.S. House.
The bill also “bans no-knock warrants in drug cases at the federal level and conditions law enforcement funding for state and local governments banning no-knock warrants at the local and state level.”
The Reed lawsuit alleges excessive force and conspiracy.
“The municipality has inadequate and unconstitutional policies and/or customs related to the use of force and has a history of using controversial and dangerous no-knock warrants…” according to the Reed complaint.
The family is demanding a jury trial in the case and is seeking compensation for damages.
The city has consistently declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says that Custance, Hatfield and Baskett fired shots during the raid “without warning and any attempt to de-escalate.”
Custance initially denied firing shots but Hatfield and Baskett allegedly admitted to firing their weapons while Suess initially “had stated he was unsure if he shot or not.” In a later interview, he said he had not fired any shots because “he was unable to see the subject and did not want to shoot wildly into the residence,” according to the lawsuit.
Hatfield and Suess were assigned to cover the window team while Baskett held a shield as a barrier for that same team. “Custance … was assigned as the entry team rear guard.”
The complaint outlines the chaotic scenario, which began with a charge set off at the front door while another officer used a window breaking tool to breach Reed’s bedroom window and then threw a flash-bang device into the room.
After that point, the four officers named in the suit give different accounts of what happened next. Hatfield, Baskett and Suess claimed to have seen Reed’s arm or hand out of the window, while Custance said he heard shots and saw muzzle flash.
Another officer, who is not named in the lawsuit, stated that he “’did not observe…Reed fire or which officers returned fire’ despite the fact that he was near Hatfield and…Custance,” the complaint alleges.
Reed was killed by one bullet that entered under his armpit and into his vital organs. Police said that a silver .380-caliber handgun was found near his body, and the gun had a full magazine and was jammed.
In the hours after the police raid, KPD Chief Charles Kimble said officers were executing the search warrant when someone inside the residence began firing at them.
