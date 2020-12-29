A jury trial that had been set for a Killeen woman who allegedly helped a man cover up his murder of Vanessa Guillen likely will be delayed for a third time.
On Monday, the defense attorney for Cecily Aguilar, 22, filed a motion for continuance with the federal court in Waco, asking for more time to prepare his case.
Last month, the court set a date of Jan. 19 for jury selection to begin, but if U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright signs the motion, the timeline will be pushed back farther.
The motion was not opposed by U.S. prosecutors.
“Counsel is requesting more time to complete his review of discovery and investigation in this case,” according to the motion that was filed by Lewis B. Gainor, supervisory assistant federal public defender for the Western District of Texas.
Aguilar, who is being held without bond in the McLennan County Jail, pleaded not guilty on July 14 to one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence.
Three prior jury trial dates have been set in Aguilar’s case. The initial date of Sept. 28 was pushed back to Nov. 30 after Gainor filed a motion for continuance on Sept. 14. The defense attorney filed a second motion for continuance on Nov. 6 and another trial date was set for Jan. 19.
A new trial date had not been set as of press time.
The motion for continuance is not the only motion on Albright’s desk awaiting his ruling. On Dec. 22, Gainor filed a 10-page motion asking the U.S. to provide a “bill of particulars,” requesting that the U.S. disclose more information on each of three counts in the indictment against Aguilar.
“Ms. Aguilar requests a bill of particulars ... in order to properly prepare her defense, avoid surprise at trial, and clarify the charges in order to avoid future prosecution for the same alleged offenses,” according to the motion. “Through a bill of particulars, a prosecutor is required to advise a defendant of any essential detail omitted from the indictment ... when the charges in an indictment are so general that they do not advise a defendant of the specific acts of which she is accused...”
Gainor argues in his motion that the indictment against Aguilar “provides no information about the mechanics of the alleged conspiracy, Ms. Aguilar’s role in it, or other co-conspirators.”
As of press time, Albright had not ruled on the motion for a bill of particulars.
Vanessa Guillen case
Police said that Aguilar helped her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, cover up the murder of the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier in April.
Two months after Guillen was reported missing on April 23, her remains were discovered on June 30 by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
The criminal complaint alleges that Robinson murdered Guillen on April 22 with a hammer and that Aguilar helped him attempt to “dispose of the body.”
Robinson died July 1 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police, officials said.
Aguilar initially lied to police to cover for Robinson, but later helped investigators by letting them record several phone conversations with him, according to the complaint.
If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.