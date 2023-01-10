BELTON — A parade of people testified during a murder trial this week that a 35-year-old man who was left bleeding to death on a Harker Heights street almost five years ago was unarmed when he was shot and killed; however, defense attorneys for the man who is accused of murder insist their client had good reason to believe his life was in danger.
“There were no weapons, no guns, none at all,” said Sgt. William Greenwood with the Harker Heights Police Department, during his testimony on Tuesday. Greenwood was one of three Heights officers who testified that they saw no weapons near or on the body of Larry James Sterling Jr. on Feb. 10, 2018.
Parish Dionte Young, 30, is on trial for the shooting death of Sterling, allegedly following an argument after a night of bar-hopping. Heights police were called to the intersection of West Beeline Lane and South Roy Reynolds Drive in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2018, after a person reported finding a man in the road who was not breathing. Heights police officers arrived within minutes and began CPR, but quickly realized the man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man, who later was identified as Sterling, died at the scene.
Young has been in custody since Feb. 20, 2018. His original bond amount of $1 million was lowered by Judge Paul LePak to $100,000, in 2018. Young was indicted on March 28, 2018.
On Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, a jury of seven women and six women, including one alternate juror, was seated. Testimony began on the case on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday.
WITNESS TESTIFIES
The Bell County Jail lists Young’s height as 5-foot-4, while the victim was over 6 feet tall, is one factor that Young’s defense attorney wants the jury to keep in mind. Another factor is the circumstances before, during and after the shooting allegedly occurred, according to testimony on Tuesday afternoon from a man who had been out drinking with Young and Sterling on that night and witnessed the incident.
“We were all pretty drunk,” said Emmanuel Larkin. He said that the three men drank some beers before going out to three separate bars on South Fort Hood Street. At the last one, a karaoke bar, Sterling became belligerent with another person and they were kicked out, Larkin said.
Larkin told the jury that Young and Sterling began to argue while they were in Larkin’s pickup truck to go home and that Sterling—the front-seat passenger—struck Young twice, open-handed, and demanded that Larkin stop the vehicle so that the two could fight.
Finally, Larkin stopped at a stop sign in a residential neighborhood in Heights. He told the jury that Sterling got out of the pickup, walked around the front of the vehicle and swung for a third time at Young, who was seated in the back seat behind Larkin.
“He swung through the open window,” Larkin said. “I didn’t see the actual hit.”
“I remember (Sterling) falling ... I heard (Young) say, ‘Go,’” Larkin said. “I didn’t know what could happen next, if I could be shot next.”
Larkin said that once they arrived at his residence a few minutes away, he went inside to be with his wife and Young stayed outside in Larkin’s truck for a period of time.
“I was in shock; I had never seen anything like that before,” Larkin said.
Larkin told the jury that when Heights police arrived at his door the next day, he told them what had occurred.
Young’s defense attorney, Steve Lee, reminded Larkin that when Larkin spoke to police, he reported that Sterling told Young, “‘I’m gonna put you up,’ which is slang for, ‘I’m going to kill you.’”
Lee also made sure that the jury heard a statement that allegedly was made by Young minutes after the incident, although the prosecution objected to the “self-serving hearsay.”
“When (Sterling) got out of the truck to whip my client’s ass, was he in a rage?” Lee asked Larkin.
“You could say that,” Larkin responded.
“Did Parish Young then defend himself?” Lee asked.
Larkin testified that he was angry when he confronted Young during the drive following the shooting.
“Did Parish Young say, ‘If I didn’t kill him, he was going to kill me,’?” Lee asked.
“That is what he said,” Larkin said.
However, the state’s prosecutor insisted the incident did not have to end with a fatal shooting.
“If Larry was drunk and out of control, Parish could have just told you to drive away and leave him behind,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, during his questioning of Larkin. “Was there imminent necessity to shoot Larry Sterling?”
The witness agreed that the shooting did not have to occur.
“You couldn’t open (Young’s) door without opening my door,” Larkin said.
