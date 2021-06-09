The defense team for a Killeen man who is facing the death penalty are combing through trillions of bytes of evidence, interviews and other discovery materials, before a trial date can be set in the county’s oldest unresolved capital murder case.
Marvin Louis Guy, 56, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked more than seven years ago, on May 10, 2014, on four capital felony charges. His bonds total $4 million.
Guy is accused of fatally shooting a Killeen Police Department detective during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and other officers were shot, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence during the 5 a.m. no-knock warrant.
Tons of discovery
A trial date cannot be set in Guy’s case until the defense team ascertains that they have received all of the evidence that the state has against their client. Such evidence may include interviews, photographs, videos and other materials.
In April, Guy hired a fourth defense attorney, which re-started the discovery process.
“We’ve done complete discovery at this point,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, during a status hearing on Wednesday in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Guy’s lead defense attorney, Mike Ware, said his team received 4 terabytes of information from the state three weeks ago.
A byte is a unit of data storage frequently used to refer to the memory or storage capacity of phones, PCs and other digital gadgets. Larger storage values are typically measured in megabytes and terabytes: A kilobyte is 1,000 bytes, a megabyte is 1 million bytes; a terabyte is 1,000 megabytes or 1 trillion bytes.
“We’re still sifting through all that discovery and making sure we have all of the information,” Ware said.
The district court judge who is hearing the case repeatedly has expressed his eagerness for the case to go to trial.
“I can’t imagine how long it’ll take to go through 4 terabytes of information,” Judge John Gauntt said Wednesday.
The next status hearing in Guy’s case will be on July 28, at which time Gauntt might decide on a motion filed on Wednesday by the defense to lift the judge’s longstanding gag order on the case.
