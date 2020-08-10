Deputies pursue motor vehicle burglary suspect

Bell County Sheriff's Deputies searched an area near Ding Dong on Monday afternoon for a suspect in connection with a reported burglary of a motor vehicle.
"We had a unit make a traffic stop on a vehicle where it’s single occupant was a suspect in an earlier Burglary of a motor vehicle," said Lt. Bob Reinhard of the BCSD by email, describing the search as "short lived". "Once he stopped the vehicle, he fled on foot into a wooded area. A search was conducted of the area, but he was not located."
