A Bell County commissioner candidate’s office was vandalized over the holiday weekend; allegedly the suspect said he did it because the candidate is a Democrat and supports marijuana decriminalization in Killeen.

Bell County Commissioner's Court candidate Louie Minor says his Killeen office, 1808 E. Rancier, was vandalized three times in the past month.

