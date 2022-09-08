A Bell County commissioner candidate’s office was vandalized over the holiday weekend; allegedly the suspect said he did it because the candidate is a Democrat and supports marijuana decriminalization in Killeen.
Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4 candidate Louie Minor, of Killeen, said his office on East Rancier Avenue in Killeen was vandalized twice in the month of August and once, most recently, on Saturday.
The damage, according to the candidate, caused Minor to spend more than $13,000 on repairs and new air-conditioning units, which were also vandalized.
The first of the incidents occurred on Aug. 15, Minor said, when his staff informed him the office air conditioner didn’t seem to be working.
“I confirmed and walked outside to the two units there and observed the units turned over and the side panels open and wires cut, the internet was also cut,” Minor said in an email to the Herald Thursday.
The candidate said after the AC was repaired on Aug. 15, the next day the AC was found vandalized again. This time, he said, the bill was more than $12,000 to fix because he had to buy new AC units to fix the irreparable older units.
Saturday, Minor’s AC was not working once again, at which point he checked his Ring surveillance camera and found video of a white male damaging his AC units Friday evening. After sharing the video on social media, someone messaged the candidate that a man wearing the same clothing was seen walking north on Trimmier Road.
Minor says he located the man Saturday on Trimmier, and Killeen police interviewed the suspect, but let him go, stating a warrant would be needed first.
“The officer came to me after speaking with the suspect and told me he admitted to the crime on 9-3-22 and no others and stated he did it because this is the democratic office and we are destroying the country and trying to decriminalize marijuana,” said Minor, who is one of the leading voices to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen. The issue will be on the Killeen ballot on Nov. 8. Minor will also be on the ballot as a Precinct 4 candidate for the Bell County Commissioners Court on Nov. 8.
According to Minor, the man had not been arrested as of an update from police Thursday.
The Killeen Police Department did not immediately respond to Herald requests for comment Thursday evening.
