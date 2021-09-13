A Harker Heights woman died after a Killeen man pounded on her door and shot her multiple times, according to a police affidavit released by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson’s office on Monday.
According to an affidavit obtained Sept. 13, Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, broke into Mills house on July 31, shooting the woman and robbing the house while leaving her for dead.
The affidavit alleges that Mills roommate, whose name has not been released, was present at the time of the murder.
The woman told police that she was preparing to leave town when she heard a “pounding at the door.” When Mills asked the intruder, later identified as Mitchell, what he was doing there, Mitchell shot her multiple times, according to the affidavit.
Terrified, the roommate was dragged by Mitchell into the living room and thrown beside her roommate, who was struggling to breathe, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Mitchell left the house, granting a moment of brief respite for the roommate, who bolted the door.
However, the affidavit said that Mitchell broke back into the house just moments later, dragging the roommate by the hair into the bedroom. The affidavit alleges that Mitchell began beating the roommate with his firearm while kicking her.
The roommate told the Mitchell where her keys were, after which he “ransacked the bedroom,” stealing Mills’ purse and firing several more shots into her body before leaving.
Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.
An arrest warrant for Mitchell was released Aug. 11, and a SWAT team apprehended the man in a raid Saturday. Mills’ roommate, along with several other witnesses, positively identified him as the man responsible for Mills’ death.
Mitchell is officially charged with capital murder by terroristic threat, a capital felony often associated with life sentencing.
He is currently being held at the Bell County Jail awaiting $1.1 million in bonds.
Other arraignments
Shyiem Brown was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing child pornography. Brown alleged that he was in a consensual relationship with the 16-year-old, but could not explain why he still possessed the video.
Brown is being held at the Bell County Jail with a $95,000 bond.
Scott Sellers is charged aggravated assault and threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon after allegedly placing his revolver on the victims chest while at a public restaurant. The affidavit alleges that Sellers had previously broken into the victim’s house and said “I will smoke Mexicans, Koreans, Salvadorians (expletive) (expletive).
Sellers was arrested Friday, and is being held at the Bell County awaiting a $90,000 bond.
