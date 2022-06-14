Officials at the Killeen Police Department have not released any new information surrounding the shooting death of Quentin Damichael Williams, 31, or the domestic disturbance which occurred in the early morning hours of June 8 in the 4500 block of Donegal Bay Court in southwest Killeen.
What is known is that an unidentified 31-year-old woman was also shot at the home, but survived and was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition. Her condition was later upgraded to stable. Police said Tuesday she is still in the hospital and her conditions remains stable.
“There were two juveniles under the age of 17 inside the residence that were unharmed,” according to KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez. Police have not said if the children were related or where they are today.
When asked about a motive or if any charges had been filed, Miramontez said Tuesday that this was a “domestic incident,” and did not elaborate. As of Tuesday there have been no arrests, no charges filed and no new information available, according to KPD.
Police said an autopsy was ordered for the man’s body to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
A neighbor, who called the Herald on June 8, said family members in her home heard sirens and saw police arrive at the scene early that morning.
Another neighbor said his brother heard loud voices that sounded like arguing coming from outside his window in the early hours of the morning. He said it appeared that there were two adults and children who lived at the house.
A Killeen Police Department homicide detective at the scene said they were investigating, but he declined to say what happened.
“Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division continue to actively investigate this incident,” police said.
