Killeen Police Department homicide detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person possibly connected to a 2015 Killeen fatal shooting.
The KPD Homicide Unit is hoping to speak with Arsenio Joseph Griffin, who is considered a person of interest in a homicide that took place in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive, according to a Facebook post Thursday from the Killeen Police Department.
Officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 9, 2015, and found 31-year-old Robert Byrd Jr. in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. Byrd was taken to Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 8:30 p.m., according to prior reporting.
Griffin is believed to have information regarding this investigation, police said.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Griffin are asked to contact Sgt. Fischer at 254-501-8885 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
