Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are seeking information about a woman they saw was involved in a theft that occurred on March 22. The incident took place at Twin Liquors, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Harker Heights.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
