A Gatesville woman was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury after police said she stole and pawned jewelry valued at tens of thousands of dollars during four alleged thefts last year.
Rebecca Cuellar Bishop, 38, was indicted in January on a charge of theft of property valued at $30,000, or more but less than $150,000, which is a third-degree felony.
Over a period of months last year, she allegedly stole jewelry valued at a total of $113,109.
The first theft report was made on Sept. 21, 2022, when a woman reported to the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office that Bishop stole jewelry from her residence in the 200 block of Leisure Acres.
The victim “explained that she started noticing jewelry missing from her residence and began to suspect her cleaning lady, Bishop,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The woman) installed a camera in her bedroom and recorded Mrs. Bishop looking into her jewelry box in her bedroom when she had no reason to be in that area.”
Police checked pawn records, which allegedly showed that Bishop pawned approximately 22 items of jewelry between Aug. 13, 2022 and Aug. 29, 2022 at two Gatesville pawn shops. Police estimated that the value of the jewelry stolen from the first victim was $51,300.
On Oct. 3, 2022, a second person reported to Coryell County deputies that her housekeeper, Bishop, had stolen jewelry valued at $33,610.
“(The victim) advised that she started noticing jewelry missing from her residence around mid-August, and then on Sept. 28, 2022, she was going to wear her sapphire and diamond ring and could not find it,” according to an affidavit.
Police later determined that 32 pieces of jewelry had been taken from the second victim.
A third report against Bishop was made on Oct. 4, 2022, when a woman reported to the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office that Bishop stole $100 from her son’s bedroom and her wedding ring valued at $7,599, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim reported to police that a woman she knew as Becky Cuellar Bishop — who had done occasional housecleaning work for the family — had responded to a social media post in which the victim advertised that she had bikes to give away.
“Becky reached out and wanted one bike for her son,” according to the affidavit. “Rebecca arrived on Sept. 26, 2022...(and) asked to use the restroom, which is where (the victim) keeps her jewelry. About Oct. 1, 2022, (the victim) noticed her wedding ring missing.”
The ring later was located at a pawn shop in Hewitt, where the pawn shop owner “identified the ring as the one he pawned for (Bishop),” police said. The victim identified the ring as her property.
Police heard from a fourth alleged victim on Oct. 7, 2022, when a woman with a home in the 100 block of County Road 149 reported to the sheriff’s office that she noticed jewelry going missing around August of that year and that she suspected her housekeeper, Bishop.
Police again used pawn records in their investigation.
“During the investigation, it was determined that approximately seven separate pieces of jewelry with an approximate value of $20,600, was stolen from the residence,” according to an affidavit.
Other indictments
Also indicted by a Coryell County grand jury in January, in unrelated cases, were:
Jacob Samuel Giger, 22, on a charge of burglary of a building.
Kara Lee Davenport, 28, on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury.
Waylon Lewis Dyer, 53, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
James Donald Craft, 45, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with prior convictions.
David Edward Skowronski, 51, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Carson Myer Nena, 28, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.