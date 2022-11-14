A 49-year-old woman who is accused of shooting a woman in 2019 — allegedly after an argument about where the woman placed her trash cans — will have her day in court this week.
Cynthia Ann Wilson was indicted on July 10, 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jury selection began on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court in her case, according to the court coordinator’s office.
Wilson was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of Monday after posting a bond of $200,000.
On June 20, 2019, Killeen police responded to a call about a shooting victim in the 2800 block of Larissa Drive. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a witness who said that she saw a woman — whom police identified as Wilson — shoot another woman in the stomach.
The witness told police that she saw Wilson “enter into the residence at 2804 Larissa Drive,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Officers located the victim ... lying on her side behind a 2009 Nissan Frontier in the driveway of 2803 Larissa. (She) was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital by helicopter with a gunshot wound.”
The witness told police that “the incident began when (the victim) placed her trash cans in front of the curb of her residence near Wilson’s 2004 Chevy Tahoe,” according to the affidavit.
The witness said that Wilson “seemed very angry and threw the trash can into the roadway.” Police said that Wilson then threw a chair at the woman before the two women allegedly started struggling with each other. Wilson allegedly shot the woman in the stomach at “point blank” range before going back into her house.
After about 15 minutes of being barricaded, police said that Wilson surrendered to officers and was transported to the Bell County Jail.
The victim was immediately taken to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. The woman survived the incident.
Police said that cellphone and surveillance videos depicted the alleged incident and that a small black handgun was located on Wilson’s kitchen counter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.