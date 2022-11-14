Shooting suspect

Cynthia Ann Wilson

A 49-year-old woman who is accused of shooting a woman in 2019 — allegedly after an argument about where the woman placed her trash cans — will have her day in court this week.

Cynthia Ann Wilson was indicted on July 10, 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jury selection began on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court in her case, according to the court coordinator’s office.

