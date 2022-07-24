Editor's Note

This report contains graphic content. Former Killeen ISD police officer Jacob Ferguson’s investigation is just one of dozens of reports the Herald has received from KISD in response to a September open records request. Additional KISD reports are expected to be released in coming weeks. To read about other KISD investigation reports, go to kdhnews.com.

A police officer nicknamed “Dirty Fergie” worked for three Central Texas police departments, including Killeen Independent School District police, before he was arrested on a charge of child molestation.

In October, Jacob Darin Ferguson, of Killeen, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Former Nolanville Police Officer Jacob Ferguson, right, delivered Christmas presents to local children in 2019.
The Nolanville Police Department is pictured Thursday.
Killeen ISD's chief investigator was provided this photo of a Dodge Charger that was allegedly purchased by former Nolanville police officer Jacob Ferguson following a traffic stop where the car was seized.

(2) comments

Bubba1
Bubba1

how did this mutt EVER become a police officer?

CHERYL Baker

Some departments are so short staffed that a warm body will do. Doubtful this is the case with this creep but I am thankful he didn't kill anybody!

