A police officer nicknamed “Dirty Fergie” worked for three Central Texas police departments, including Killeen Independent School District police, before he was arrested on a charge of child molestation.
In October, Jacob Darin Ferguson, of Killeen, was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
According to his arrest affidavit, Ferguson allegedly groped a minor multiple times; when she threatened to report him to Child Protective Services he said, “go ahead, I know people there. They won’t believe you.”
Long before he was arrested last fall, Ferguson was allegedly known by some coworkers for “preying on vulnerable females.” Ferguson is currently out on $30,000 bond awaiting trial.
According to a June 2021 KISD investigative report obtained by the Herald, Ferguson had a history of problems at Copperas Cove and Nolanville police departments before he began working for the Killeen ISD’s police department in September of 2020. Ferguson resigned from Killeen ISD shortly after KISD’s Director of Investigations Charles “Chuck” Kelley investigated the officer regarding alleged sexual misconduct.
Despite multiple local disciplinary written reprimands at area law enforcement agencies, Ferguson’s state law enforcement record showed no signs of prior discipline problems, according to the school district.
Employment
Ferguson, an Army veteran, applied to multiple police departments to no avail before getting his foot in the door of the Copperas Cove Police Department, according to his Nolanville PD personnel file.
When asked questions about Ferguson Thursday, Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton allowed the Herald to review the officer’s personnel file at NPD headquarters.
NPD records show Ferguson applied in April 2015 at University of Texas Arlington’s police department but failed the psychological evaluation portion of the test. Killeen and Belton police departments also denied Ferguson’s 2015 job applications. In February 2016, he was denied a Killeen job working for the Department of Public Safety, records show.
Between 2016 and 2017, Ferguson worked at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice where, according to his NPD personnel file, he “had a written reprimand for Failure to Follow the Use of Force video recording policies.”
Ferguson graduated Central Texas College’s police officer academy in 2017, joining the Copperas Cove Police Department shortly thereafter.
According to KISD’s 2021 investigation, Ferguson told Kelley he was “let go” from CCPD for “failing field training.”
Ferguson’s ex-wife told Kelley a different reason for his firing.
The officer’s former spouse said her husband was fired from Cove PD in January 2019 for “sexual harassment after making a sexist comment toward a female police officer,” according to Kelley’s report.
Copperas Cove PD spokeswoman Lt. Krystal Baker denied any allegations of sexual harassment by Ferguson while at CCPD in a phone call Wednesday.
“That’s false; that did not happen here,” she said.
In Kelley’s report, he documented a conversation with a CCPD investigator who “advised that there was no record of a sexual harassment allegation/investigation pertaining to Officer Ferguson. He did advise; however, that it was noted that Officer Ferguson had been observed by his Field Training Officer showing favoritism to attractive females. It was noted that these females would not receive citations unlike other motorists.”
‘DIRTY FERGIE’
After Cove, in June 2018 Ferguson was hired at Nolanville PD where he remained until September 2020 when he began work as a KISD police officer.
Kelley interviewed former coworkers of Ferguson, according to his report investigating the police officer for sexual misconduct.
Two Nolanville police officers told Kelley that Ferguson was widely known as “Dirty Fergie” at the Nolanville Police Department and around town.
One NPD reserve police officer, according to the report, said “Officer Ferguson would routinely brag to other officers about his sexual exploitations... one of these sexual exploitations involved Officer Ferguson telling others that he had a local woman come to the Nolanville Police Department facility with him and that he ultimately had sexual intercourse with her on one of the police desks.”
That police officer, according to the report, told Kelley that Ferguson “would prey on vulnerable females and would get them to consent to having sex with him in his patrol car.”
“One example of this behavior was when a local Nolanville resident... a very vulnerable mentally ill woman, reported that Officer Ferguson forced her to perform oral sex on him against her will,” the KISD report states.
The NPD officer said the woman reported the sexual assault to the department but that “due to her mental illness” NPD didn’t “believe the allegation.”
In a 2021 phone interview with Kelley, according to his report, another police officer shared a similar account of Ferguson.
The second NPD officer told the KISD investigator about the same sexual assault accusation adding that since 2018 the woman has “never changed or recanted her accusation, recounting that she was forced to perform oral sex on Officer Ferguson in order to not get arrested or be in trouble for an unknown offense.”
One KISD police officer who regularly worked shifts with Ferguson covering Harker Heights High School said he often disappeared on the job, the report states.
During an interview between Kelley and Ferguson, according to the report, the officer allegedly confirmed some prior misconduct.
“During his interview, Officer Ferguson confirmed that he was disciplined for his very inappropriate behavior; having sex with a citizen while on duty at the NPD building,” Kelley’s report states.
In Kelley’s “Findings of Fact” regarding Ferguson’s district investigation, he wrote, “Officer Ferguson failed to reveal that he had been under investigation while employed as a Police Officer with the Nolanville Police Department for sexual misconduct. He failed to reveal that he received punishment for this sexual misconduct, to include loss of advancement opportunity as well as a loss of the ability to work off-duty jobs.”
‘Aren’t you afraid of getting caught?’
Regarding his time at Nolanville PD, Ferguson’s former spouse told KISD’s Kelley that he “had been turning off his bodycam while on duty, made a female drug user perform oral sex on him, allowed females to ride along in his patrol vehicle without approval, traded tickets for oral sex, and made a comment referencing ‘white privilege’ to a senior official with the City of Nolanville,” the report states.
A review of Ferguson’s NPD personnel file Thursday showed the officer was “counseled on ensuring his body camera is on his person and recording at all scenes that he responds to.”
In 2019, in reference to Ferguson not filing his reports, former NPD Chief Daniel Porter wrote in a memo to Hatton: “This is just another example of Officer Ferguson choosing to disregard stated procedures and standing orders.”
Ferguson’s ex-wife told Kelley about a traffic stop around Christmas, within his first six months of employment at NPD, where the police officer didn’t “document all the funds that were found in the vehicle during the traffic stop.”
“She said that he admitted to seizing a large amount of cash from the drug dealer and keeping some of the money,” the report states.
“She said that she asked him, ‘aren’t you afraid of getting caught?’ She noted that she talked to him about the morality of taking money. ... Officer Ferguson told her that he was ‘not worried about getting caught.’”
His ex-wife told Kelley she was concerned Ferguson had the ability to “sexually assault (redacted) with impunity.”
NOLANVILLE
Hatton on Thursday denied some of the allegations detailed in the KISD report against Ferguson.
“I can tell you the officers (who talked to Kelley) weren’t even full-time officers — they were reserves — that was all straight gossip,” Hatton said.
In an email responding to the Herald’s questions, Hatton said Kelley — KISD’s investigator — never called as KISD’s report states.
“The KISD Investigator did not contact the NPD Administration to confirm any allegations, review the officer’s file, or request any information to conduct his investigation,” he said.
Ferguson had multiple memos in his file for failure to put correct data into citations, accident forms and other clerical errors, he said, but “nothing that constituted a written reprimand.”
When asked about the alleged sexual assault report from a citizen, Hatton said he was “not able to locate any complaint form” regarding an incident with that particular citizen.
Based on allegations from Ferguson’s ex-wife, Kelley wrote in his report that certain information about Ferguson purchasing a car seized during his own traffic stop that he later resold for profit may constitute as “corruption.”
“This information will be passed to the Bell County Attorney’s Office as it could be considered corruption,” Kelley’s report states. “Generally, this type of situation is not allowed by any police agency.”
Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols on Thursday said Kelley had not contacted him regarding the corruption allegations against Ferguson as his 2021 report states.
“That hasn’t come our way yet, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t,” Nichols said. “I will call and see if that stuff has been sent over, and, if it hasn’t, then it probably needs to.”
Trial
Ferguson is not being held in the Bell County Jail after posting a commercial bond of $30,000, according to Bell County court records. In November of last year, he waived formal arraignment and a not-guilty plea was entered by the court on his behalf. Since then, a handful of pretrial hearings have been scheduled but reset, with the next one set for Aug. 19 in Judge Steve Duskie’s courtroom. No trial date has been set in his case.
Ferguson’s investigation is just one of dozens of reports the Herald has received from KISD in response to a September open records request. Additional KISD reports are expected to be released in coming weeks.
Herald correspondent Emily Hilley-Sierzchula contributed to this report.
(2) comments
how did this mutt EVER become a police officer?
Some departments are so short staffed that a warm body will do. Doubtful this is the case with this creep but I am thankful he didn't kill anybody!
