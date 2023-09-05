In a reported dispute over a cellphone, a Killeen man says a cousin of his ex-girlfriend shot at him as he drove down West Stan Schlueter Loop Monday in front of an elementary school.
The Herald on Tuesday received an email on behalf of Abraham Alvarado which included photographs of bullet holes in his vehicle.
According to Alvarado, his former girlfriend pursued him in her car as he drove east on West Stan Schlueter Loop near Willow Springs Elementary School. There were two male passengers in the other car he described as “her cousins” — ages 17 and 20.
Alvarado claims the younger cousin was seated in the back seat on the passenger’s side when the car started to pass him Alvarado saw the handgun.
“I heard several loud pops when he shot at my car and through my windshield,” said Alvarado.
Alvarado provided names of his ex-girlfriend and her cousins to the Herald, but Killeen police have not confirmed their involvement.
After Alvarado heard the gunshots, he turned his vehicle around and headed to the Walmart in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop, where he is employed.
According to the email, his coworkers and managers “protected them until Killeen police showed up.” He did not explain how they protected him. Alvarado also had two passengers in his car — his twin brother Andres Alvarado and a co-worker.
Alvarado said no one in his vehicle was shot, but his car took a few bullets. Alvarado also confirmed that his ex-girlfriend’s car continued eastbound on West Stan Schlueter Loop after the shooting.
According to Alvarado, his former girlfriend purchased a cellphone for him to use and, after they parted ways, she wanted it back. Alvarado said he offered to pay for the phone, but she wouldn’t accept that. He says the shooting incident occurred as he was on his way to deliver the phone to her at Sonic, where she works.
In a response from KPD, police confirmed officers responded to a domestic dispute at 3:31 p.m. Monday on West Stan Schlueter Loop in response to a shots-fired disturbance.
“It was reported a domestic disturbance occurred and one party was following the other party on the roadway and fired shots at their vehicle. No injuries were sustained in the incident. This case is an active investigation, and no other details will be released.”
Detectives ask anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this aggravated assault, should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips may be given the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of those responsible, there is a possible reward of up to $1,000 in cash.
(1) comment
Warning, vicious, HIGH NOON violence on the streets of KILL'EM.
....
Stay as far away as you can from the conflict zone of KILL'EM.
...
Danger Will Robinson, DANGER!!!!
[censored][yawn][unsure][crying][ohmy][scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.