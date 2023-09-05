In a reported dispute over a cellphone, a Killeen man says a cousin of his ex-girlfriend shot at him as he drove down West Stan Schlueter Loop Monday in front of an elementary school.

The Herald on Tuesday received an email on behalf of Abraham Alvarado which included photographs of bullet holes in his vehicle.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Warning, vicious, HIGH NOON violence on the streets of KILL'EM.

....

Stay as far away as you can from the conflict zone of KILL'EM.

...

Danger Will Robinson, DANGER!!!!

[censored][yawn][unsure][crying][ohmy][scared]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.