A prison inmate is on the loose after he escaped while working outside Gatesville Monday.
Inmate Brandon Hogan escaped a work crew at Seaton Cemetery, 333 Seaton Road in Leon Junction, according to a Coryell County Sheriff's Office Facebook post Monday.
Police described Hogan as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 158 pounds, balding with light brown/blonde hair.
"The subject is on foot and has removed his black and white-striped jail-issued top but is believed to be wearing the matching pant," police said. "He could be wearing a white T-shirt. Deputies, including K-9 assets, and other law enforcement officers are searching the area. Please call the Sheriff’s Office at 254-865-7201 if you spot this subject. DO NOT APPROACH HIM."
According to the Coryell County Jail website, Hogan was arrested Aug. 1 on four charges including assault, theft of a firearm, burglary and criminal mischief.
His bond is set at $77,500.
