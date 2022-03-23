Timeline for Killeen police officer arrested

Feb. 24, 2022: KPD Officer James Paul Craigg allegedly injures a 31-year-old woman during a domestic incident in Georgetown, according to an incident report obtained by the Herald.

March 2: Georgetown police notify KPD of the investigation.

March 16: Craigg is arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence, and is booked into the Williamson County Jail. The same day, KPD issues a news release.

March 17: Craigg is released from the Williamson County Jail after posting a bond of $5,000, according to Williamson County Jail records. As of March 23, the case had not been filed with the Williamson County Attorney’s Office and an arrest affidavit or criminal complaint could not be obtained.