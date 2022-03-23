Limited information is being made available to the public regarding the arrest of an off-duty Killeen police officer in Georgetown after an alleged domestic assault.
Last week, Killeen Police Department said KPD Officer James Paul Craigg was on administrative leave with pay pending an internal affairs investigation.
The Herald filed a Public Information Act request with the City of Georgetown on Friday and was able to obtain a redacted incident report on Wednesday from that city’s police department.
At around 2:18 p.m. on Feb. 24, Georgetown police responded to the 9300 block Daisy Cutter Crossing after a report of a family violence assault, according to the incident report.
The victim was identified as a 31-year-old woman. The officer noted “apparent minor injury” on the report.
On March 16, nearly three weeks after the alleged incident, 40-year-old Craigg was arrested on a charge of assault with bodily injury on a family member, which is a Class A misdemeanor charge. He bonded out the next day on a $5,000, bond, according to jail records.
“Through the investigation, it revealed that the officer had been involved in a domestic disturbance at his residence in Georgetown,” KPD said in its news release on March 16.
The case has not been filed with the Williamson County Attorney’s Office as of Wednesday, which means that no further documents such as an arrest affidavit or criminal complaint were available and no court dates have been set in the case.
Some information that “deals with the detection, investigation, or prosecution of crime and the release of the records would interfere with the detection, investigation, or prosecution of an open or pending criminal matter” was redacted from the Georgetown Police Department’s incident report, according to the city’s legal department in an email on Wednesday.
KPD said previously that Craigg has been with the department since February of 2007, assigned to the Patrol Division.
