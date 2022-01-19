A domestic abuse call on Monday led police to arrest a Killeen man on suspicion of strangling a woman.
According to an affidavit obtained Wednesday, the Killeen Police Department responded to the domestic abuse call in the 3200 block of Baldwin Loop in Killeen when a woman dialed 911.
The woman told KPD that the suspect, Michael Martin, 33, of Killeen, had strangled her after an argument.
The affidavit said that officers noticed “visible injuries” on the woman’s neck which one officer likened to fingerprints.
The woman said that the argument escalated to “yelling and screaming” before Martin “grabbed the victim by the neck and strangled her until she told him she could not breathe.”
According to the affidavit, the woman said she did not pass out completely, but “did feel her eyes roll back in her head.”
A warrant was filed for Martin on Tuesday, though he was detained Monday.
Martin was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of a $50,000 bond. At the time of writing, Martin is charged with assaulting a family or household member by strangulation, a third degree felony.
