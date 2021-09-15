A court affidavit obtained Wednesday showed that 19-year-old Demetris Donal Davis, who police say was responsible for shooting an 18-year-old male who was left in critical condition, was aided by another man, 20-year-old Ahmad Jamal Demps.
A Killeen Police Department press release said Tuesday that Davis picked up the victim in a vehicle to purchase a handgun, only to shoot the victim and throw him out of the vehicle.
However, an affidavit filed Friday describes the event in much greater detail.
According to the affidavit, KPD officers were on patrol near North Gray Street and Church Avenue in Killeen when they heard three gunshots. The affidavit continued to say that, when the officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground, who said “Don’t let me die” when he spotted the officers.
The victim had been shot in the face, the shoulder and the leg.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White via helicopter and remained in critical condition until Aug. 16.
Once he recovered, the victim described the ordeal.
According to the victim, Davis picked up the victim to transport him to a location where he would sell a handgun to Demps.
As soon as the victim handed the gun over to Demps, however, he was shot in the face and pushed out of the vehicle. The affidavit alleges that the victim was then shot two more times.
Demps returned to the scene as the crime scene was being established, however, as the affidavit alleges he claims to have been walking his dog along North 22nd Street when he heard pops and saw two males exit a car and run.
Demps then said that he had dropped his phone and returned to the scene to find it, the affidavit said. Officers allege that they found Demps phone at the scene of the crime.
According to the affidavit, police were able to establish a link between Demps, Davis, and the victim through their cell phones.
The affidavit claims that Demps and Davis’ phones pinged to the area prior to shooting. Records continued to show that Davis had called the victim just prior to the shooting, even though he had denied involvement.
Additionally, the affidavit claimed that cell towers confirmed that both Demps’ and Davis’ cell phones were in use close to the crime scene at the time of the shooting.
Davis is currently being held in the Bell County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, awaiting a $500,000 bond.
Demps is also being held at the Bell County Jail. Demps was admitted on Sept. 2, and is awaiting $175,000 in bonds for assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, and tampering or frabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation.
