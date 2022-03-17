A high-speed race between two cars led to the Interstate 14 accident Tuesday that left two people hospitalized in critical condition, a law enforcement official said Thursday.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko told the Herald on Thursday that a 2003 Mercedes sedan SLK was racing an unknown vehicle on westbound I-14 just before the accident Tuesday.
“The Mercedes lost control, hit into the wall, and then went airborne and caught fire,” Washko said.
The accident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, he said. Law enforcement officers from Killeen, Copperas Cove, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Coryell and Bell counties were seen responding to the scene Tuesday.
The Mercedes was occupied by a 28-year-old male driver from Florence and a 22-year-old female from Killeen, Washko said.
Both individuals were rescued by an unnamed bystander, he said, who “pulled them from the burning vehicle.”
The driver and passenger were initially taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, he said, before they were transferred to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple due to the severity of their injuries.
“As of today, the trooper said he (the driver) was in critical condition, as was the passenger, with severe injuries from the fire and the crash,” Washko said.
At this time, he said, police do not have a description of the people involved in the other vehicle.
Washko said those with tips about the crash may reach out to the Texas Highway Patrol in Belton at 254-831-6900.
