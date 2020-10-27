DPS: Pursuit vehicle driven by juvenile was stolen

Kreshawn Gray is one of the homeowners affected by the fatal pursuit and crash which took place Sunday along Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
“It was pretty surprising that it happened,” Gray said on Monday.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday a juvenile suspect engaged a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in a high-speed pursuit, from 38th Street to the area of Brim Lamkey Lane, were the suspect lost control of the vehicle and plowed through a fence and several backyards, ending up in a ditch. The suspect, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, later died from the injuries he sustained in the wreck, according to DPS. No one else was injured during the pursuit, including the trooper who initiated the pursuit.
Gray’s property was the last the suspect went through before punching another hole in the fence with his vehicle and crashing.
“It was shocking to hear,” he said, adding that he was not home at the time and his next door neighbor called him to tell him what had happened.
On Monday DPS spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko verified what had initially been believed about the incident, adding that the Killeen Police Department is investigation the theft aspect of it.
“The vehicle was indeed a stolen vehicle, and at this time it is unknown if the deceased is the actor that is the one who had stolen the vehicle,” Washko said by email.
Citing Texas state law, Washko further explained the decision not to release the name of the suspect, or his age, which KWTX Channel 10 has reported as 15.
“These records are generally confidential by law and cannot be released, even if the case is closed,” the information Washko cited read, in regards to juvenile offenders or cases involving child abuse or endangerment.
Attempts to obtain additional details about the investigation into the theft of the vehicle were unsuccessful as of press time, due to uncertainty about which agency is handling the investigation.
