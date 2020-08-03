A study initiated in 2019 for the City of Killeen is in draft form and being reviewed by the city.
In May of 2019, the Killeen City Council voted unanimously to hire Columbus, Ohio-based firm Transmap to determine the overall condition of roads in the city and provide a five-year maintenance strategy.
“Staff is currently reviewing the draft report,” City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Monday.
Transmap, according to its website, is a national provider of professional, technical, and management support services to the transportation industry, with services are directed towards city-owned and county-owned transportation systems in order to provide the highest quality infrastructure management solutions.
“Part of our streets maintenance is to overall care for the roads and to also pinpoint which streets are in need of repairs,” Mayor Jose Segarra said at the time.
The city also contracted with them for a study released in 2013, which determined that Killeen maintained 495 miles of paved roadways at a network value of $643.5 million.
An analysis by CoPilot, a consumer advocacy firm which researches the auto industry, found that in Killeen, only 6% of all major roads are in poor condition, significantly lower than the national average of 26.4%. Their findings were based on data obtained from the Federal highway Administration.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King said by email on Monday confirmed that the city council has not seen the final draft of the Transmap study.
“I will have to see the results of the study in order to make an accurate decision on the ranking order of the streets and roads in my district,” Nash-King said. “Per my conversation with the City Manager, the results of the Transmap will be on a future agenda.”
