A driver traveling through Salado on Saturday morning led officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and area police departments on a high-speed chase through area cities after a trooper with DPS spotted the vehicle and attempted a stop.
According to information provided by DHS Trooper Bryan Washko, Chelsea Rhiannon Smith, 29, of Copperas Cove was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 when the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle. The pick-up took off through Salado and then onto northbound Interstate 35 with troopers in pursuit.
Multiple agencies were reported to have joined in the chase, which continued on westbound Interstate 14 through Bell County and into Coryell County. From there, Smith continued looping around Copperas Cove utilizing city streets, Farm-to-Market roadways and U.S. Highway 190, according to Washko.
“The subject drove extremely dangerously during this pursuit and avoided multiple spike attempts from different law enforcement agencies,” Washko said.
The subject eventually left the Copperas Cove area and traveled east into the City of Killeen. Troopers attempted a precision immobilization technique or “pit and pin” as it is called by law enforcement, when the driver began ramming several DPS vehicles with the pick-up.
After damaging three DPS units, Smith continued driving east on the I-14 frontage road near State Highway 201 when a successful pit and pin maneuver finally stopped the vehicle.
Three DPS patrol units sustained damage, but Smith, who had numerous outstanding warrants, was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest.
Smith was also charged and served time for a high speed chase that took place on New Year’s Eve in January 2021. Additional charges at that time included numerous vehicle burglaries to which she pled guilty and was sentenced.
