A driver on Interstate 14 in Harker Heights was shot by someone in another vehicle Wednesday morning, police said.
The Harker Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in the shooting Wednesday, according to a news release.
The aggravated assault, according to HHPD police, occurred in the 800 block of Interstate 14 at about 8:37 a.m. Wednesday.
“Vehicle is dark in color and was traveling westbound on IH-14, near Seton Hospital when it reportedly fired one shot at another vehicle,” police said in a news release. “This is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to anyone currently.”
The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, police said.
The department is asking anyone that may have any information about this incident to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400 and select option 2, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
“The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time,” police said.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
