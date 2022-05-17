Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 12:02 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:27 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 4:50 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Nolan Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:06 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:40 a.m. Monday in the area of Supt E.M. Green Street and Water Street.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 8:12 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawfully carrying of weapons was reported at 3:29 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
A forgery was reported at 4:09 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Eighth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Monroe Loop.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Root Avenue and West C Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:01 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Jackson Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:26 p.m. Monday in the area of North Gilmer Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:32 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Driving with invalid license was reported at 9:36 p.m. Monday in the area of Kathey Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
A theft was reported at 9:52 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to display current registration was reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle was reported at 12:45 a.m. Monday in the intersection of East Avenue B and North Main Street.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:09 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
Disorderly conduct, fighting was reported at 7:12 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence and possession of marijuana was reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 90 block of South 15th Street.
Found property was reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Rodeo Circle.
A theft was reported at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Evading arrest, detention with a vehicle was reported at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Third Street.
An accident was reported at 6:08 p.m. Monday in the area of South Farm to Market Road 116 and Pemberton Drive.
An arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana was reported at 9:42 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An arrest on suspicion of assault of a pregnant person was reported at 11:53 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An unlawful interception, use or disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications was reported at 9:29 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Mugho Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 5:53 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A terroristic threat of a family or household member was reported at 9:34 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Indian Oaks Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:24 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 6:19 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Lost property was reported at 7:52 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Fraud was reported at 9:51 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:44 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 1:01 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:42 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Lost property was reported at 4:01 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:03 p.m. Monday on South Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 5:58 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:32 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:39 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
