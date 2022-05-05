Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A city warrant served for other agency was reported at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Eighth Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Northside Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of W Avenue.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Goode Drive.
A city warrant served for other agency was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs Road.
Failure to identify was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday in the area of John Road and Amber Road.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was reported at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Margaret Lee Street.
Criminal mischief and a welfare check was reported at 4:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance and harboring a runaway child was reported at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Debit/credit card abuse reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
Found property was reported at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Cline Drive.
An assault was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and alcohol by a minor was reported at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Pima Trail.
A theft was reported at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
An assault was reported at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Willis Street.
Burglary of a business was reported at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance and prohibited substance in correctional facility was reported at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Sandstone Cove.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
Loud music was reported at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for a Coryell County warrant for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An arrest for no drivers license was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Third Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
