Law enforcement agencies, including the Killeen Police Department, arrested 250 people from Bell, Coryell and McLennan counties — including 28 gang members — during “Operation Washout 2.0,” according to a news release issued Thursday.
Members of the gangs Tango, Crips, Bloods, Confederate Knights, Long Branch, My Brothers Keeper, and the Gangster Disciples were among those arrested during a multi-agency operation that took place between Jan. 24 and Feb. 3, officials said.
“Operation Washout 2.0 is a joint agency operation to locate wanted fugitives, as well as combat violent crime in Bell, Coryell and McLennan counties,” the news release said.
More than 227 pounds of marijuana, 63 grams of cocaine, 397 grams of methamphetamine, 323 grams of cocaine, and $53,579 were seized during the operation, according to the release.
A total of 42 firearms were also confiscated.
The United States Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, the Killeen Police Department and the Waco Police Department participated in the operation.
When asked for Killeen arrest information Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Ryan Howard said, “there has not been a breakdown by county because the type of operation conducted.”
KPD
The Killeen Police Department declined to answer Herald questions Thursday about the number of Killeen criminals arrested and the amount of guns and drugs removed from Killeen streets because KPD was not “the lead agency.”
KPD Chief Charles Kimble did, however, talk publicly about the operation during a joint news conference held in Waco Wednesday, when law enforcement officials released details about the 10-day operation. The Herald was not previously invited or notified about Wednesday's news conference, which was covered by multiple Waco media outlets.
According to a Waco Tribune-Herald report, Kimble mentioned Killeen’s gang problem during the press conference Wednesday.
“When we look, and if you have been following law enforcement in the last year or year and a half, there has been a lot of violence in our communities and our cities,” Kimble said Wednesday according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. “Anytime we can go together collaboratively to stop this violence … we have seen violence, we have seen officers, our civilians and even children in our communities hurt by people who are prohibited from carrying weapons and those who are selling drugs in our communities.”
In two separate news conferences in 2021, according to prior Killeen Daily Herald reports, Kimble pointed to three Killeen gangs — the Young Paper Chasers, K-Town Mafia and the Stretch Gang — as the source of deadly street violence at the time.
Killeen’s homicide rate dropped 30% in 2021, according to police, but many of the cases remain unsolved — including the Dec. 7 shooting at the Killeen Mall that injured one.
In 2021, KPD recorded 18 criminal homicides, according to police, a decline from 2020’s 26 criminal homicides.
