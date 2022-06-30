Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Wednesday in the area of East D Avenue and North Fourth Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at midnight Wednesday in the area of East Hallmark Avenue and South Second Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Chaucer Drive.
Criminal mischief reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North 14th Street.
A city warrant was reported at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of White Avenue.
A theft was reported at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Fourth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday in the area of F Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Conder Street.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was reported at 4:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Joseph Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North Main Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft was reported at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Northern Dove.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
A welfare check was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Highway 190.
An arrest for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault on a pregnant person, family member was reported at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Nauert Street.
A property theft was reported at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Robertstown Road.
A threat to publish intimate visual material was reported at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Driving with expired license was reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Crymes Lane.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Fraud was reported at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
An assault by threat was reported at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear was reported at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
A theft was reported at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A disturbance was reported at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
A theft was reported at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
