Dry conditions ahead for much of this week

Killeen may have been covered in ice recently, but another weather concern has arisen for the area.
On Sunday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Stalley said dry conditions across the region will mean an elevated fire danger this week.
“We’re going to have breezy south winds and elevated temperatures, which will allow for any wildfires to grow and spread more quickly,” he said.
Stalley advised residents to be especially careful with grills, campfires, cigarettes and other items that could potentially start fires, which could get out of hand quickly.
An increased chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives late in the week, most likely on Friday, Stalley added.
Bell County is currently experiencing normal to abnormally dry conditions, with Coryell and Lampasas counties in moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell County was experiencing normal to abnormally dry conditions, with Coryell and Lampasas counties experiencing normal conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.50 feet, which is 0.50 feet above normal, and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.26 feet, which is 0.74 feet below normal elevation.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 70 and south southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight will see increasing clouds, with a low around 54 and south winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 and south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 and south winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday — high near 80, low near 62.
Thursday — high near 83, low near 63.
Friday — high near 79, low around 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.