Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
Failure to stop and render aid, serious injury or death was reported at 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Clear Creek Road and Mohawk Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:35 a.m. Saturday in the area of Clear Creek Road and Mohawk Drive.
Prohibited sexual conduct was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Janis Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:12 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:57 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Zephyr Road.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 7:33 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Forgery was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 9:09 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Fourth Street.
A city warrant for other agency was reported at 11:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
An assault was reported at 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Allegany Drive.
Giving a false report to a peace officer was reported at 5:56 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:51 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Seabiscuit Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:08 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Jasper.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 14th Street and Parmer Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:09 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:13 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:53 a.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:25 in Saturday in the 1500 block of East Avenue A.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:23 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 11:49 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:28 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 3:18 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:54 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Gamel Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:29 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Summer Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
