Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Reports from Killeen Police Department were unavailable at press time.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market 116.
A runaway was reported at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Griffin Drive.
Found property was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Judy Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Injury to a child/elderly/disabled, reckless bodily injury, assault was reported at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Found property was reported at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare check was reported at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Skyline Drive.
A theft was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Violation of protective order was reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Taylor Creek Road.
An accident was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Liberty Bell Lane and Independence Drive.
An assault was reported at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Gail Drive.
An assault, emergency medical detention was reported at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Primrose Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for credit card abuse was reported at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Fraud was reported at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for theft was reported at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
An arrest for forgery, theft warrants was reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
