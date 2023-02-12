Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at midnight Saturday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Central.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Park Street.
A violation of parole warrant was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Park Lane.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:08 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the area of Root Avenue and West Sprott Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
Failure to identify fugitive was reported at 9:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Lansberry Court.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
An assault by threat was reported at 2:59 a.m. Saturday on Matthews Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 5:39 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 1:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A runaway was reported at 1:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:22 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
A theft was reported at 6:03 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Shots fired were reported at 8:13 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West North Avenue.
Shots fired were reported at 9:09 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
