Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk is provided was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of East B. Avenue and North Gray Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday in the area of Fort Hood Street and West Avenue C.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 3:26 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:41 a.m. Saturday in the area of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Street.
An assault was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of South W. S. Young Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Morning Glen Lane.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Stan Schlueter Loop.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Green Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Cody Poe Road and Littlepine Drive.
An assault was reported at 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Southside Drive.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 4:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Shanarae Circle.
An aggravated assault was reported at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Valley Road.
An assault on a family member was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Fictitious license plate display and registration displayed was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:36 p.m. Saturday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
Deadly conduct, discharging a firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Currie Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
A curfew violation was reported at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 4:11 a.m. Saturday on Matthews Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Avenue G.
Theft was reported at 10:32 a.m. Saturday on Castleberry Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:37 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:41 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.