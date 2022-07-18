A fugitive wanted for murder in El Paso was arrested in Killeen Friday.
The Killeen Police Department arrested Jalen Jamal Jennings, 19, Friday in Killeen, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Monday.
Miramontez said Jennings had an outstanding warrant.
“Our department arrested this subject on a warrant out of El Paso,” she said in an email to the Herald Monday.
According to Bell County’s online inmates list, Jennings is charged with murder, a first-degree felony.
A bond amount was not listed for Jennings as of Monday afternoon, according to the inmate list.
(1) comment
Another blk guy SMFH ....like usual
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.