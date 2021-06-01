Keyla Marie Wade, 22, was arraigned on May 29 on charges of injury to a child over the Memorial Day weekend.
The Killeen Police Department responded to McLane Children’s Hospital on Aug. 15, 2020, after hearing about injuries to a child, according to the arrest affidavit.
The medical records showed the child had multiple healing fractures: right upper leg, a right radius (arm), two ribs and a left lower leg. The medical notes said, “fractures to his right femur is a nonspecific type of fracture, however given his age and development level and lack of history of trauma remains concerning for inflicted injury,” according to the arrest affidavit.
A detective with KPD conducted a pre and post-polygraph interview of Wade where she admitted to grabbing the child by the leg and jerking him from his back to his stomach with a twisting motion.
Wade was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday on $100,000 bond.
Other arrests made over the Memorial Day weekend:
John Minnice Dawson Jr., 56, of Killeen was arraigned on Saturday on charges of aggregated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
James Lee Wolfe, 50, of West Virginia, was arraigned on Thursday on charges of assault of a public servant, peace officer or judge. He is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
James Clinton Kinnebrew, 24, of Killeen was arraigned on Friday on charges of deadly conduct for discharging a firearm in a habitation, building, or vehicle. He is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Nakisha Tarrant-Thomas, 40, was arraigned on Friday for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Bond was set at $50,000.
Sherman Freeman, 38, was arraigned on Monday for possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams. Bond was set at $50,000.
Jai Jontez Smith, 37, of Killeen, was arraigned on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. He is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Norman Jeffrey White Jr., 35, of Killeen was arraigned on Monday for possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. He is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Adrian Irah Cattouse-Bailey, 23, was arraigned on Friday for possession of marijuana, 5 pounds or less, but more than 4 ounces. Bail was set at $20,000.
Kimyiatta Rosemary Swain, 29, was arraigned on Saturday for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15. Bail was set at $20,000.
Melody Laine Brown, 41, was arraigned on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Bail was set at $20,000.
