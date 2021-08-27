A lockdown at Ellison High School was lifted Friday afternoon, according to a statement from Killeen ISD.
"Ellison High School is no longer on a lockdown Killeen police have given the all clear and no weapon was found on our campus," KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a statement Friday afternoon.
Police responded to Ellison High School after receiving reports of a weapon on campus, officials said Friday afternoon.
At 2 p.m., the campus was on lockdown, and several police cars were seen in front of the school.
Killeen ISD sent the following statement to parents at about 2 p.m.:
"Ellison Parents, our campus is currently being locked down due to a rumor of a weapon on campus. Killeen ISD takes all threats seriously and is currently investigating the allegations of Killeen Police. Please do not come to our campus at this time. A message will be sent when the campus is out of lockdown. The safety of all students and staff is our highest priority."
As of 3:28 p.m., Ellison High School was no longer on a lockdown.
This article will be updated as information is available.
