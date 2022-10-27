Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
The Killeen Police Department has not release police reports in recent days, and issued a statement Tuesday regarding the issue. KPD said a technical “bug that is affecting the ability to export records,” according to the statement. “We were advised that at this time there is no date set for the fix, but hopefully it will be by the end of this week.”
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of alcohol beverage in motor vehicle was reported at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of North Second Street and East Avenue B.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant for assault was reported at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of North Second Street and East Avenue B.
A theft, criminal mischief was reported at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Found property was reported at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Ryan Drive and Lindsey Drive.
An arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 2:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Ritter Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
An assault with bodily injury, criminal mischief was reported at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
A welfare check was reported at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Evading arrest, subsequent arrest was reported at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault, aggravated robbery was reported at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 East Bee Line Lane.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
An assault was reported at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday on Castleberry Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
