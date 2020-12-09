Event held to bring ‘justice’ and ‘closure’ for Marvin Guy

BELTON — Garett Galloway, the younger brother of Marvin Guy — the man accused of killing a Killeen police detective more than six years ago — was on hand Wednesday at the Bell County Justice Complex on his brother’s behalf.
“You can’t ask for better weather,” Galloway said, noting that the last similar event he took part in, on his brother’s birthday, had colder temperatures.
Galloway took part in an early afternoon news conference at the justice complex, which in his words represents a push for action in his brother’s case.
“We’re trying to put a little fire under these guys to get something done,” he said.
Guy, now 56, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. His bonds total $4 million on five felony charges, including capital murder of Killeen Police Department SWAT officer and Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie.
Guy has said that he did not know it was police officers who were entering the apartment and that he fired in self-defense during the 5 a.m. no-knock raid at his apartment on Circle M Drive.
Other SWAT officers were wounded during the raid.
In addition to affirming his interest in generating public support for his brother’s case, Galloway noted that no illegal drugs had been found, which was the purpose of the 2014 raid. He also repeated his earlier sentiment on how his heart goes out to the family of Dinwiddie.
“No knocks are no good for no one,” Galloway said.
Former Texas Senate candidate Clayton Tucker, a Lampasas Democrat, also attended the news conference, which had about 15 to 20 people there in support of Guy.
“We need to get rid of no knock warrants,” Tucker said, adding that there are bills currently being considered by both the Texas House and Senate to ban them. “It’s in conflict with our ‘stand your ground’ tradition.”
Nick Bezzel, of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club in Central Texas, took part in the event.
“We’re here today because basically six and a half years is not a fair and speedy trial,” he said. “Mr. Guy is guaranteed that under the Sixth Amendment and we want to see justice served.”
Lifelong Bell County resident R.B. Ethridge was on hand to show his support.
“If you can get an indictment in 90 days, then surely you get that same person to trial within a year and a half,” he said.
Following the 1;30 p.m. press conference, no action was taken on Guy’s case during a remote status hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court.
“We’re all on hold because of the pandemic at this point,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns.
Judge John Gauntt said that another status hearing would be set for the third week in January, but that he intended to stay in touch with the attorneys.
“I want to do what I can to facilitate us getting to trial,” he said.
Through the years, three trial dates have been set in the case, but never materialized.
Part of the delay has been due to Guy firing his first set of defense lawyers in the case, as well as a medical procedure Guy had while in jail. However, his defense lawyers have also accused prosecutors of not sharing all of the evidence in the case, causing other delays. Gauntt has ordered a gag order in the case, which prevents both sides from talking publicly about the case outside of the courtroom.
