A 47-year-old Killeen woman was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of criminal mischief costing $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 after she allegedly trashed her apartment and smeared excrement and other unknown liquids on the walls.
On March 24, according to an arrest affidavit, Killeen Police officers met with a representative for a local real estate agency in regards to a tenant, Tracy Fisher, who allegedly left her apartment in disarray after being given 30 days to vacate the apartment.
The representative told police that on her social media accounts, Fisher stated her intent to damage the apartment and run up the water bill to retaliate against the apartment, the affidavit said.
Officers looked at Fisher’s Twitter account and found a post from March 26, 2021, where Fisher tweeted “I got 40 days to accumulate garbage and leave it behind ...,” the affidavit said.
The representative said another tenant in a neighboring unit reported a foul odor coming from the apartment. A maintenance man went inside to find that apartment was in complete disarray, the affidavit said.
Neighbors indicated that Fisher was last seen at the apartments on May 3, 2021. The representative reported that trash was thrown about the apartment and there was writing on the walls and ceiling, including the name “Tracy.” Photos shown to police also showed what appeared to be feces, menstrual bodily fluid and hygiene items smeared or attached to the walls, the affidavit said.
The representative reported the walls and floors were saturated with body fluids and unknown liquids, rendering the apartment uninhabitable until thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, the affidavit said.
Police received an estimate of repairs to the apartment to be $31,500. While the estimate was $1,500 over, Fisher was arraigned with criminal mischief costing $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Despite there being no mention of assault in the affidavit, Fisher was given two added charges of assault with intent to cause bodily injury of a family member — a Class A felony equal to $5,000 according to the Bell County Inmate Portal.
Fisher was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of criminal mischief costing $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, which is classified as a state jail felony. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set bail at $20,000. With the added two charges of assault at $5,000, the total bail amount was $30,000.
In an unrelated case, Courtney Wheeler was arraigned Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set her bail at $30,000.
